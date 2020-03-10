Market Overview

Executive Moves In Cannabis: Trait Biosciences Gets New CTO, Curaleaf Appoints CSR VP
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF), a vertically integrated cannabis company operating in 17 states, has hired Khadijah Tribble as Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Tribble has deep experience in the cannabis industry, founding Marijuana Matters (M2), a cannabis education and advocacy incubator and the Marijuana Policy Trust (MPT), a think tank providing expertise toward building an inclusive and diverse cannabis industry.

“Corporate social responsibility is a key component to the future and growth of Curaleaf,” said Joe Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. “As an industry leader, Khadijah’s experience will be invaluable as we develop and expand programs that support our employees, customers and the community.”

Trait Bio

Dr. Rebecca White has been promoted to the newly created position of chief technology officer at Trait Biosciences, where she will be responsible for commercializing the company’s innovative technology for the hemp and cannabis industries, including Trait’s truly water-soluble solution for use in the formulation of CBD- and THC-infused consumer products.

“As a scientist with a strong business background, Dr. White’s experience in the commercialization of novel plant-based products makes her uniquely suited to lead Trait Biosciences’ operations teams,” said CEO Peter McDonough.

White served as chief operating officer at Trait Biosciences from 2019 until today’s promotion. Prior to that she was Vice President of Operations at Qualitas Health from 2015-2019. White holds a Ph.D. in Microbiology from Texas A&M University and received an Honors B.Sc. degree from the University of North Texas.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

