Fortis Law Partners Appoints Alyson Jaen As Head Of Cannabis Practice
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 12:50pm   Comments
Fortis Law Partners, a boutique law firm in Colorado, announced Alyson Jaen has been appointed as the new head of the firm’s cannabis practice.

As a cannabis regulatory expert who’s filed hundreds of cannabis licenses in several states, Jaen will advise companies on regulatory compliance matters and cannabis licensing, in addition to representing her clients before regulatory agencies such as the Marijuana Enforcement Division and the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

“The regulations are constantly evolving, making it nearly impossible for companies to run a successful business while remaining fully compliant. That’s where I come in, to help clients navigate the regulatory obstacles and avoid litigation,” Jaen said. “It’s an honor to be on board with Fortis Law Partners and their sister company, Full Velocity Consulting as well to help lead companies to the right path to success in this complicated market.”

