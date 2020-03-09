Opinion: Pleasantrees CEO On Why Voters Should Vote 'Yes' On Cannabis Business Proposal In Detroit Suburb

On Tuesday, March 10, Michigan residents in Macomb County will vote on a proposal that would allow up to 24 cannabis businesses to operate in Clinton Township. These include eight to 12 retail establishments, three testers, three transporters, three growers and three processors.

I am not a “business interest.”

I’m a lifelong resident of Macomb County who got into the cannabis business because cannabis has allowed me, and many others, to enjoy life to its fullest potential.

Midwestern values guide my life. I graduated De La Salle High School. I’m a husband and a father to two wonderful kids who will be raised according to the same principles I learned while growing up here, in Macomb County.

I’m also the CEO of Pleasantrees, a company born right here in Macomb County and one of the supporters of the “Clinton Township Yes” campaign. The Pleasantrees family has made major investments to generate infrastructure and jobs in Macomb County; a trend we hope to continue in Clinton Township.

When I was a young man, I was involved in an accident that left me with several broken bones and torn ligaments. Although I fully recovered, I struggled with chronic pain that kept me from fully enjoying and connecting with many aspects of life -- everything I did was shrouded in a veil of pain that dampened my joy and colored my experience.

Then, thankfully, I discovered medical marijuana.

To again be able to enjoy a rewarding quality of life without pain was a blessing and a miracle. Marijuana gave me back my life and allowed me to overcome the pain that tainted so much my experience. Without that pain, and looking at a horizon of endless possibilities, my life had new meaning.

Healed, inspired, and motivated, I started growing cannabis as a “caregiver” under the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act intent upon helping people enjoy the same relief that I did. Over my years of growing cannabis and witnessing its profound impact on people, I came to appreciate that cannabis is an incredible plant with the power to help everyone.

I am an entrepreneur in Michigan’s cannabis industry because I am proof that cannabis helps heal people. Everything Pleasantrees makes is strictly regulated by the State of Michigan: investment, facilities, product quality testing, and safety. Our products are produced using natural methods that avoid the use of harmful chemicals such as pesticides. Only good things go in, and only good things come out.

Pleasantrees’ product is not the only aspect of its business that is anchored in a mission. As Michigan’s legal cannabis industry grows, I’m highly aware of the positive impact that licensed cannabis businesses can bring to our economy. From the construction of our grow facility to the design and build of our retail stores and the staffing for our integrated operations, we have hired locally, in order to ensure that the dollars generated by Pleasantrees’ operations stay within its host communities. I pledge to continue to do the same in Clinton Township.

Additionally, Pleasantrees is pioneering an industry-leading social equity program creating professional advancement opportunities for Michiganders; especially those who have been negatively impacted by the failings of cannabis prohibition. We’re partnering with organizations like 70 Million Jobs to help hire people that have barriers to traditional employment. We’re also funding entrepreneurs from marginalized backgrounds that lack access to traditional forms of capital. And, we’re working with ReLeaf Michigan to plant dozens of trees in communities in which we operate in order to create more beautiful, healthier streets.

In short, Pleasantrees is a company that is mission-driven and explicit about its intent to positively impact the people and communities we’re lucky enough to call friends. We respect the democratic process, as well as any given citizen’s prerogative to not integrate cannabis, cannabis businesses or cannabis culture into their life. But, we humbly ask that those who oppose cannabis resist the temptation to impose that belief structure on their entire community and instead, exercise tolerance in favor of an inclusive acceptance of others’ right to choose differently.

As residents of Clinton Township consider the cannabis ballot initiative on March 10th, I want you to know that cannabis can be a force for good. It’s personal for me. It’s essential to my company, and it’s a value system that I will bring to bear in Clinton Township if the ballot initiative is passed. Vote “Yes” on March 10th.

