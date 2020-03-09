First Adult-Use Cannabis Store Opens In Detroit Suburb Of Hazel Park

A new cannabis dispensary in Hazel Park, Michigan opened Sunday, making it the first to open in suburban Oakland County north of Detroit.

Josh Hovey, an official with the Prop 1 legalization campaign, said the launch of new adult-use cannabis stores across the state is going slowly because many city managers are taking a “wait-and-see” approach, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

"They're watching to see what challenges the first cities that opted in will face."

The Hazel Park store, Breeze Provisioning Center, opened its doors to customers at 9 a.m. Sunday, with an emphasis on both product and service.

The dispensary aims to enable bud tenders to offer true help to patients and customers in choosing the best product for their needs, said Breeze CIO Nowfal Akash, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"The focus is on the flower, the products that we offer, and that is how we like to keep it," Akash said.

"We don't like that whole behind the counter feel, we like to be on the same side of the conversation with the patient and be able to kind of roam around the store, let them experiment."

The store offers puff pods that enable consumers to smell the plant before purchasing, according to the Free Press.

Breeze Provisioning Center is located at 24517 John R. Road in Hazel Park. The store accepts cash only and is open to customers 21 and up.