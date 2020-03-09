Market Overview

'More Than Just Premium Cannabis Products': Papa & Barkley Launches New Skincare Line Nationally
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2020
'More Than Just Premium Cannabis Products': Papa & Barkley Launches New Skincare Line Nationally

California-based cannabis wellness company Papa & Barkley announced Monday it's launching a new line of original rosin-infused skincare products. The products will be reachable by both national CBD and California cannabis-specific consumers.

Among new skincare products are CBD Releaf Repair Cream for skin hydration and reparation, CBD Releaf Body Lotion for suiting irritated or sunburn skin, CBD Releaf Body Oil for “an ‘all over’ relaxing feeling”, and THC Releaf Body Lotion for taking care of the skin and minimizing discomfort.

Papa & Barkley’s line of skincare products is created using fresh-pressed rosin (solventless hash oil) in combination with all-natural ingredients, contacting all plant’s cannabinoids, phytonutrients, terpenes and chlorophyll. They possess antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory characteristics, the company said.

“Our new skincare line represents more than just premium cannabis products; they show our commitment to clean, chemical-free processes to create the most effective, innovative products,” Adam Grossman, founder and CEO of Papa & Barkley said in a statement. “The cannabis plant is complex, and we are just beginning to understand its potential. We believe our clean sourcing and whole plant solventless processing make for greater efficacy and truly differentiated products. This new line supports our mission to improve people’s lives, by bringing functional and innovative products to the cannabis and CBD wellness markets.”

Cannabis

