Hempton Farms To Go On 4-State Tour To Educate People On The Potential And Versatility Of The Hemp Plant

In an effort to facilitate quality conversations surrounding the popular topic of hemp and growing it, Hempton Farms is hosting several town hall events throughout the United States. Each event is free to attend, with registration, and will cover topics including: seed genetics, planting options, crop insurance, cultivation and hemp farm management.

"As farmers and agribusiness professionals, we believe it's important that quality, experience-driven conversations are happening," explained Janson Hoambrecker, President and CEO. "We know that there are still questions out there and, for those interested in hemp as a crop, we're here to help. This is not a typical crop in so many ways. We're hopeful that, by opening conversations, we can help others feel more confident in the plant's potential."

The four events are as follows:

March 11, Hemp Town Hall in Chatham, Virginia

March 12, Hemp Town Hall in Leasburg, North Carolina

March 17, Hemp Summit in Columbia, Missouri

March 20, Online webinar for Texas

"Many states have begun adopting their USDA rules," said Hoambrecker. "With spring planting quickly approaching, we think it is important that those who are ready to grow can do so with as much information as possible - so that they can feel confident in their crop."

Registration and information for these events can be found on HemptonFarms.com