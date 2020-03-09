Michigan To Phase Out Marijuana Caregiver Sales To Dispensaries

The sale of marijuana by caregivers to regulated operators in Michigan is being phased out in three steps, with a cutoff date of Sept. 30, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced last week.

Starting Oct. 1, medical cannabis caregivers won't be allowed to sell products to licensed businesses, the state regulatory agency said.

“We have always put patients first when we make decisions regarding medical marijuana,” MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo said in a statement. “This phase out process is an important next step in implementing the will of Michigan voters and making sure that patients continue to have access to their medicine.”

Michigan voters legalized medical marijuana via a 2008 ballot initiative and approved recreational marijuana in a 2018 vote. Retail recreational sales began Dec. 1, 2019 in the state.

Michigan Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.