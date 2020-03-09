Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michigan To Phase Out Marijuana Caregiver Sales To Dispensaries

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2020 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Michigan To Phase Out Marijuana Caregiver Sales To Dispensaries

The sale of marijuana by caregivers to regulated operators in Michigan is being phased out in three steps, with a cutoff date of Sept. 30, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced last week.

Starting Oct. 1, medical cannabis caregivers won't be allowed to sell products to licensed businesses, the state regulatory agency said.

“We have always put patients first when we make decisions regarding medical marijuana,” MRA Executive Director Andrew Brisbo said in a statement. “This phase out process is an important next step in implementing the will of Michigan voters and making sure that patients continue to have access to their medicine.”

Michigan voters legalized medical marijuana via a 2008 ballot initiative and approved recreational marijuana in a 2018 vote. Retail recreational sales began Dec. 1, 2019 in the state.

Michigan Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: michigan Michigan Regulatory AgencCannabis Government Regulations Markets

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$11.89
-1.2301
- 9.38%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.31
-0.7964
- 8.74%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.57
-0.4343
- 8.69%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$276.32
-21.11
- 7.1%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga