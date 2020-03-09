Market Overview

Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Houseplant Launches In Alberta, Canada
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2020 9:29am   Comments
Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Houseplant Launches In Alberta, Canada

Houseplant, the Canadian cannabis company co-founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, in partnership with Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), has officially launched in the Alberta market in Canada.

This is Houseplant’s first territory expansion of 2020. Alberta now adds to Houseplant's roster, joining Manitoba, Newfoundland, Quebec and Saskatchewan. Like Houseplant’s previous expansions, the brand will be introducing key product offerings to consumers including its full cannabis flower line (Houseplant Indica, Houseplant Sativa and Houseplant Hybrid) and pre-rolled joints.

Alberta will be a very important market for the entire Houseplant Team as it is considered to be the country’s fastest-growing cannabis market, management said.

See Also: Seth Rogen And Evan Goldberg's Weed Brand Is Not Only Beautiful, But Also Committed To Social Justice

"They’ve been asking for it, and so our team is excited to finally introduce Houseplant products to the people of Alberta, Canada’s largest cannabis market," Haneen Davies, chief commercial officer at Houseplant, told Benzinga. "With consumer experience top-of-mind, we have been deliberate in our national rollout strategy and are confident that as Albertans discover our products, they will come to love them as much as we do."

Since launching in British Columbia in March 2019, Seth, Evan and the entire Houseplant Team have had the goal of educating consumers about cannabis. At the end of the day, Houseplant wants to enhance people’s lives through the curation of original and high-quality products, all the while providing customers with a product they can proudly display.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Evan Goldberg Houseplant Seth RogenCannabis News Markets

