Boston's First Adult-Use Cannabis Shop Opens Monday

The first recreational pot shop in Boston, Massachusetts — Pure Oasis at 430 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester — opens Monday, according to The Boston Herald.

The store obtained its final approval from the state Thursday.

It's also the city's first marijuana shop to be opened by economic empowerment applicants.

Boston has 14 host community agreements with prospective cannabis operators and two medical dispensaries, but Pure Oasis is the city's first recreational retailer, the newspaper reported.

“On behalf of the entire team at Pure Oasis, we are excited to reach this important moment where we will open our doors as the first retail cannabis business in Boston and as the first economic empowerment candidate in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart said in a statement.

“We want to thank the Cannabis Control Commission for their ongoing support every step of the way, Mayor Walsh and the City of Boston for their willingness to assist us through this process since day one, the City Council and the community who has embraced us.”