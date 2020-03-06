Six Of The Best CBD Options (For People And Pets) In 2020

In the era of wellness trends, CBD emerges as an alternative to the traditional pharmaceutical solutions. Whether it is for human or pets consumption, many companies have released their own version of CBD highlighting its benefits.With so many people talking about it, it is natural to question if you should really believe in everything it is out there.

Whether you have all the information in hand or you are just researching, we want to present you with what we consider the best CBD Options for human and pet consumption available and make sure you are taking the right purchasing decision to get the most out of this cannabinoid.

But first let's go back to basics:

What Is CBD?

Scientifically known as cannabidiol, CBD is one of 100 types of cannabinoids that are present in cannabis. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is entirely non-psychoactive, meaning it won't get you high. There are many forms of CBD in the market, and all of them can deliver the amazing benefits of this cannabinoid.

CBD Oil Tinctures

Oil tinctures are an easy way to incorporate CBD into your life, whether you are new to CBD or a seasoned consumer, tinctures are a perfect portable solution to throw in your bag and set out for the day. Most CBD oil tinctures contain anywhere from 250 mg to 5000 mg of CBD per bottle.

See Also: How To Choose The Best CBD Product For You: It's All About Concentration.

So now let's talk about the products we consider some of the best 6 CBD options available at CBDistillery, so you can start living and feeling your best life.

Follow the links below to get a 15% discount on all products.

New Users

Are you a new CBD user? Don't worry, this product is easy to incorporate into your daily routine. At the moderate dose of 17mg per serving, this full spectrum gives you the flexibility to find out what works best for your body and help determine your favorite daily dosage.

Medium Concentration

Wether you're a new or seasoned CBD consumer, CBDISTILLERY 1000mg tincture is perfect for everyday use. This tincture gives you 33mg of CBD per serving. We recommend you to start out with a serving or two to get your recommended 30-60mg of CBD each day.

CBD Isolate Oil Tinctures are a great way to incorporate 99% pure CBD into your daily routine! This is one of the most popular products consumed in the market, this 1000mg Isolate CBD Tincture is the perfect way to get your daily CBD dose without any THC. At 33mg per serving, this convenient 30mL tincture is perfect for any CBD consumer looking to make the most out of the benefits of CBD with 0.0% THC.

Now That You Know All Benefits, Let's Go PRO

Want to get your daily CBD in single dose? this 2500mg tincture is perfect for you! Each 1mL serving (one dropper full) contains 83mg of CBD, giving an extra boost to the ideal daily dosage of 30-60mg per day. This is the ideal option for the seasoned CBD consumer or anyone looking for a simple and easy CBD routine with high-quality hemp-derived CBD.

This Full Spectrum Tincture combines the power of CBD oil and other naturally occurring plant proteins, minerals, vitamins, and more so that you can reap all of the benefits of the cannabis plant without any potentially intoxicating effects. This Full Spectrum Oil Tincture include <0.3% THC that assures you’re using the highest quality CBD on the market.

And For Our Furry Four-Legged Friends

Because sharing is caring, the power of CBD can also be consume by your pet friend. This 600mg Full Spectrum Pet Tincture can help your beloved companion reap all of the same potential benefits of CBD oil that you do. This CBD Pet Tincture is specially formulated with cold-pressed hemp seed oil, designed to work with your pet’s natural systems and aid in easy digestion.

All CBDistillery™ products are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and accurate CBD potency. CBDistillery™ products are made using U.S. Hemp Authority-certified non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA using natural farming practices. Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) and Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts).

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Images courtesy of CBDistillery.