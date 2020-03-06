Market Overview

Valens GroWorks Launches Cannabis-Infused Beverage Line In Ontario
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 06, 2020 10:39am   Comments
Cannabinoid extraction company Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV: VLNS) (OTC: VLNCF) announced Thursday the launch of a cannabis-infused beverage line that it's manufacturing under a white label agreement with A1 Cannabis Company, a subsidiary of Iconic Brewing.

Under the agreement, Valens and A1 Cannabis Company are set to manufacture a minimum of 2.5 million cannabis-infused beverages over a period of five years.

Among the new products are a THC citrus water, SUMMIT, and a CBD iced tea, BASECAMP.

Both products were created utilizing the SōRSE by Valens emulsion technology, which converts cannabis oil into water-soluble forms, removing cannabis smell and taste and enabling quicker onset times and better bioavailability, the company said.

BASECAMP will be the first cannabis-infused beverage on shelves across Ontario in the coming days, while SUMMIT is expected in the next few weeks, according to Valens. 

"Our agreement with A1 demonstrates the strategic value of partnering with leading companies that share our vision and reinforces our commitment to launching the Cannabis 2.0 products that consumers are looking for," Valens CEO Tyler Robson said in a statement.

"This is the next step in the execution of our strategy to introduce innovative, high-quality products that deliver safe and customized user experiences."

Valens shares were trading down 3.9% at $2.30 at the time of publication Friday. 

Photo courtesy of Valens GroWorks. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

