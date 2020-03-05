Green Rush Podcast: Vanguard Scientific's Matthew Anderson On The Cannabis Capital Crunch And Ancillary Services

Matthew Anderson, the Founder and CEO of Vanguard Scientific Systems, a systems and solutions provider servicing the botanical industry, is this week’s guest on The Green Rush! Launched by Matthew in 2014, Vanguard’s mission is to deliver the capability to manufacture the highest quality, most valued, oils and extracts routinely and cost effectively in the cannabis and hemp industries.

Anne, who was joined by Nick for this conversation, will sit down with Matthew for a deep dive on how his company is using cutting edge technologies to help cannabis producers develop and create the next generation cannabis products that consumers will enjoy. In addition, they touch on how the industry capital crunch is affecting ancillary service providers, Matthew’s insights on how other states can follow Oregon’s lead when it comes to promoting innovation and Vanguard’s work with advocacy groups like Students for Sensible Drug Policy. Matthew also shared about his days as a “moonshiner” while in college and how that sparked his desire to be an entrepreneur.

Matthew is an incredibly well-spoken individual who’s experience and understanding of the knitty gritty of the cannabis space is something all of our listeners will enjoy.

Don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Matthew Anderson, CEO and Founder of Vanguard Scientific Systems

Matthew Anderson, Founder/CEO of Vanguard Scientific Systems, is a leader in the changing world of processing, extraction and active-ingredient manufacturing of natural botanicals. Matthew is delivering a global network of integrated systems and solutions to meet the processing needs of the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. Through partnerships committed to market-leading technology, standards, quality control, and training excellence, Vanguard will lead a compliant, stable supply chain to the global marketplace.

