Meet Social Club TV: The New Cannabis Network By Berner And Josh Otten

Meet Social Club TV, a new cannabis OTT network and mobile content platform that claims to offer the world’s largest exclusive library of dedicated cannabis content, featuring more than 17 series and 300 episodes available.

Social Club TV is the results of a collaboration between Josh Otten, CEO of content services agency RONIN, and Gilbert “Berner” Milan Jr., rapper and CEO of cannabis brand Cookies. The programming will be distributed through multiple platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), as well as through a partnership with Pluto TV.

Big Plans

SCTV will scale up content to 1,000 hours of original programming and 37 shows (currently in development) by the end of 2020.

A few shows of note currently available: