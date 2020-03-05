Meet Social Club TV: The New Cannabis Network By Berner And Josh Otten
Meet Social Club TV, a new cannabis OTT network and mobile content platform that claims to offer the world’s largest exclusive library of dedicated cannabis content, featuring more than 17 series and 300 episodes available.
Social Club TV is the results of a collaboration between Josh Otten, CEO of content services agency RONIN, and Gilbert “Berner” Milan Jr., rapper and CEO of cannabis brand Cookies. The programming will be distributed through multiple platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), as well as through a partnership with Pluto TV.
Big Plans
SCTV will scale up content to 1,000 hours of original programming and 37 shows (currently in development) by the end of 2020.
A few shows of note currently available:
- "Pot Pie" - Chef Brandin LaShea is joined in the kitchen by her celebrity friends where she must turn their bag of ingredients into a culinary creation, all while indulging in some of the ﬁnest Cannabis products in the world.
- "Dope State" - The modern-day gold rush is here. Join filmmaker Tyler Gopnik (Gabe Sunday) as he navigates California's cannabis industry in Dope State, a mockumentary on pot and prohibition.
- "Pimp My Grow" - B-Real (Cypress Hill) and company visit various grow facilities and give them a dream makeover. This first-of-its-kind grow room improvement show is like Bar Rescue for small biz cannabis agriculturists.
- "High Tech" - Mad scientist Whitney Moore and human test-subject / guinea pig Mike Glazer demo some of the world’s most innovative cannabis.
