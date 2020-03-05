Cannabis Marketing Tech Company Fyllo Hires Jeff Ragovin As CCO

Fyllo, a cannabis concentrated marketing technology platform, said Wednesday it has appointed “marketing visionary” Jeff Ragovin as its first-ever chief commercial officer.

Ragovin is a co-founder of Buddy Media, one of the biggest social marketing platforms of its time, which was purchased by salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) for $745 million, according to Fyllo.

Ragovin is the host of "Marketing Mix," a marketing industry podcast that interviews leading CEOs and CMOs.

In his new position as Fyllo’s CCO, Ragovin will take the duties of leading the global commercialization of the company’s brands; the company’s merger and acquisition activities; and fundraising.

"The cannabis industry is ripe for disruption, with lots of growth opportunity. To reach its full potential, companies need to be able to run more targeted and compliant marketing campaigns which Fyllo has been able to enable at scale," Ragovin said in a statement.

"I am thrilled to join Fyllo to help launch strategic global commercialization initiatives and assist in driving further success throughout the M&A and fundraising process."

Ragovin's experience in leading companies through scaling and growth is "invaluable," Fyllo co-founder and CEO Chad Bronstein said in a statement.

“With some exciting product developments coming down the pike that transform how brands conduct their creative campaigns, we needed someone with extensive expertise to guide our commercialization strategy, and Jeff is the perfect fit to help us in our next phase of growth."