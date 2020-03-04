Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March, 4. 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 6:58pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March, 4. 2020

Gainers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 12.03%, to close at $5.96. Follow the latest news about Cronos.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares rose 11.83%, closing at $11.83
  • Encompass Health (EHC: NYSE) shares gained 11.14%, to close at $82.04
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares increased by 10.94% to $0.38
  • HEXO (HEXO: NYSE) shares gained 10.27%, closing at $1.23
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares increased by 8.86%, closing at $2.11
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 8.43%, to close at $3.59
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares increased by 8.34%, to close at $6.68
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) shares gained 7.41%, closing at $15.94
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 7.33%, closing at $4.39. Latest About Cresco Labs.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares gained 6.84%, closing at $62.47

Losers

  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares tumbled by 10%, closing at $0.18
  • Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares lost 9.58%, to close at $0.32
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares fell 6.67%, closing at $0.12
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares dropped 4.46%, to close at $1.07
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 3.92%, closing at $12.51

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

