New Cannabis Products: Cold Brew Coffee And A Water-Soluble Hemp Formulation

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Caliva’s CBD Cold Brew

Caliva launched a hemp-based CBD (hCBD) infused cold brew coffee line: Soul Grind.

Available in Black, Mexican Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, each 8 fl. oz can of Soul Grind is comprised of organic cold brew with 100mg caffeine and 10mg broad-spectrum hCBD – a delicate formula deliberately designed to balance the energizing effects of caffeine with calming hCBD.

“Our goal with Soul Grind was to create a Ready-to-Drink cold brew coffee that offers the best functional effects from both CBD and caffeine - calm energy without the jitters,” said Chris Cuvelier, Head of Beverage at Caliva.

“Soul Grind represents Caliva’s first beverage category product launch, and continues to reinforce our overarching mission to offer plant-based solutions that allow people to lead healthier, happier lives. We are working to develop a product portfolio that enables everyone to have an entry point into cannabis by creating products that people can use daily, and by targeting different consumer segments and price points.”

Canapa’s Water-Soluble Hemp Formulation

Canapa launched Acqua Spettro, a full-spectrum water-soluble formulation, meant to be added to beverages.

This water-soluble CBD product uses whole plant extract. This means that Canapa is leaving in all the plant attributes like chlorophyll, terpenes, and plant fats, in addition to CBD and minor cannabinoids. These additional plant components add to the efficacy of the product as a whole.

"This is the product in the Canapa collection that I'm most excited about," CEO Molly Conroy told Benzinga. "In a very saturated CBD market, Acqua Spettro stands out as a truly unique, one-of-a-kind product. By making RSO water-soluble, we've produced a product that is highly effective while preserving all components of the hemp plant. Personally, I feel the effects of Acqua Spettro much faster and more intensely than any other CBD product I've tried. Because of that, we're definitely encouraging customers to start slow! We're so excited to get Acqua Spettro into people’s hands!"