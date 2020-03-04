Philadelphia Association Of Black Journalists To Host Cannabis Conference April 4-5

The Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists will be hosting the CannAtlantic Conference, a conference focused on discussing education, social inequalities and other challenges in the emerging legal cannabis industry.

The event will take place April 4-5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There will be sessions on prospective states in the Mid-Atlantic region, discussing the challenges of cannabis reform in their areas. Additionally, there will be an on-site expungement clinic as well as a medical marijuana doctor facilitating patient sign-ups.

“I want people to walk away inspired to learn more, and to connect with one another to build support systems that encourage each other to continue to learn; it could be something small as doing their own independent research, or getting involved in a local organization and having open and honest discussions about cannabis with their peers and local journalists," says Tauhid Chappell, medical marijuana patient and executive board member of the PABJ. “Conscious conversations don’t happen overnight, and by fostering relationships, especially between journalists and community members, during this kind conference it leads to a stronger understanding of what’s at stake.”

