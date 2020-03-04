8-Year-Old Wins $200 In Cannabis Products At Canadian Hockey Tournament

An 8-year-old boy from British Colombia won a basket of $200 worth of cannabis products at a local youth hockey tournament, CTV News reported this week.

This is not the first time that the boy played Novice hokey with other kids at Dawson Creek Minor Hockey, but at the previous tournaments, prizes have been more kid and family-friendly, containing games or snacks like popcorn and candy.

“Each team is usually responsible for putting a gift basket or prize package together with a minimum value of $50. And then what they do is they have a big setup and they have a paper bag taped in front of each one of these prizes,” Keith Redl, the boy’s grandfather and a retired policeman, told CTV News.

Redl added that his grandson bid on the prizes he most liked, but “all he saw was like chocolate and chocolate fondue and he put a ticket in this bag.”

When the boy’s family tried to explain to him that he couldn't take any candy from the box, as they contain drugs, the boy got upset.

“My grandson thought he won a great prize,” Redl said. “‘Dad, I won chocolate!’ ‘No, son, there’s bad drugs in the chocolate.’ How do you explain that to a kid?”

The Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association said the prize was appropriately marked as for adults, and that kids could never reach cannabis products, CTV News reported.

“[The products were] amongst a number of prizes donated was a basket of cannabis products. The products did not appear on the donation table, only a photo and list of the items contained in the basket."

The association said it wasn't breaking any rules by having cannabis among raffle prizes.

Redl said new rules should be set.

“There is no place for drugs at a child's hockey tournament.”