James E. Wagner Introduces Cannabis 2.0 Products To Canada

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (OTC:JWCAF)(TSX:JWCA.V) announced Wednesday the launch of its first "cannabis 2.0" products in Canada, by adding origin lot kief and pre-rolls to its medical product line.

The new products, made from cannabis cultivated with the company’s proprietary GrowthSTORM aeroponic cultivation platform, will be available in Canada through the company’s online medical shop.

“Kief is a product we’re excited to introduce to Canadian cannabis consumers, as it’s our first extract product,” Nathan Woodworth, President and CEO of JWC said in a statement. “We prepare our kief on-site using single origin lots of freshly harvested cannabis material from one cultivar source. By using this preparation method, we can ensure the authenticity of the plant is respected, and the truest representation of the plant is fully present in our product.”

James E. Wagner noted it's also working on high-potency extract products like resin and rosin trying to diversify its offering to meet various needs of Canadian consumers. The company said it has faith these products will be very popular once the consumers learn more about them, and it projects they will be available this spring.

James E. Wagner's stock closed Tuesday’s session 8.45% lower at 11 cents per share.

