Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 3, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares increased 11.95%, to close at $2.29
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares gained 9.62%, closinga at $0.12
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares increased by 4.27%, closing at $9.27
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares gained 5.99%, closing at $0.35
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares rose 25.93%, to close at $0.19

Losers

  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 15.18%, closing at $13.02
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 11.63%, to close at $5.32
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares lost 12.78%, closing at $3.10
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped 9.59%, to close at $4.09
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares fell 8.58%, closing at $6.17
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped 7.63%, closing at $4.84
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares lost 6.98%, to close at $17.32

