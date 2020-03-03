Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 3, 2020
Gainers
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC: CURR) shares increased 11.95%, to close at $2.29
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares gained 9.62%, closinga at $0.12
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares increased by 4.27%, closing at $9.27
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares gained 5.99%, closing at $0.35
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares rose 25.93%, to close at $0.19
Losers
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 15.18%, closing at $13.02
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 11.63%, to close at $5.32
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares lost 12.78%, closing at $3.10
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped 9.59%, to close at $4.09
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares fell 8.58%, closing at $6.17
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares dropped 7.63%, closing at $4.84
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares lost 6.98%, to close at $17.32
