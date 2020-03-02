Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 2, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 5:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares gained 13.23%, closing at $0.78
  • Nextleaf Solutions (OTC: OILFF) shares increased by 12.82%, to close at $0.21
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) shares rose 12.05%, to $0.28
  • NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares increased by 11.73%, to close at $1.17
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) shares rose 11.6%, to close at $0.83
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares rose 9.59%, to close at $0.80
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares increased by 8.53%, closing at $114.85
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares rose 7.39%, closing at $7.39
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 6.79%, closing at $97.96
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 6.38%, to close at $15.35

Losers

  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares tumbled by 13.08%, eventually closing at $0.45
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares fell 10.94%, to $3.55
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares lost 8.95%, closing at $2.05
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares decreased 5.63%, to close at $2.18
  • Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares tumbled by 5.17%, closing at $0.15
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares fell 5.64%, to $0.28
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares tumbled by 4.32%, to close at $6.75
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 4.12%, to close at $3.49

