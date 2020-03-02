GW Pharma Obtains Exclusive UK Commercialization Rights To Sativex From Bayer

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) said Monday it will obtain exclusive rights for the commercialization of Sativex in the U.K. from Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY).

Sativex is an oromucosal spray with the principal cannabinoids delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) in a 1-to-1 ratio.

In the U.S. it is known under the name Nabiximols and is used to help treat spasticity in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The spray was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency back in 2010, and Bayer has seen controlled advertising in the U.K.

GW Pharma will obtain all duties regarding the commercialization of Sativex in the U.K., after the end of the year, and will be in a transitional period until then, according to the company.

GW Pharma’s shares were trading lower by at $100.78 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

GW Pharma's Epidiolex Label Expansion, EU Launch Key Growth Drivers In 2020

Can CBD Help With Opioid Withdrawal? Johns Hopkins Researchers Aim To Find Out By Testing Epidiolex in This Context