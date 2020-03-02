Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'An Exciting Step': Cannabis Company Halo Labs To Enter California Dispensary Market
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
'An Exciting Step': Cannabis Company Halo Labs To Enter California Dispensary Market

Halo Labs Inc. (OTC: AGEEF)(NEO:HALO) said in January it has signed a letter of intent in connection with its planned acquisition of 66.67% interest in a North Hollywood cannabis dispensary applicant. On Sunday, the cannabis company said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a company with controlling interest in a North Hollywood cannabis dispensary applicant.

Why It Matters

Per the agreement, Halo Labs will pay for the acquisition through the issuance of 42.88 million shares valued around $3.2 million, for a 66 2/3% interest in a planned NOHO flagship dispensary.

The dispensary should cover approximately 4,000 square feet, have an onsight parking area, and it will be located at the northwest corner of Lankershim Blvd. and Hesby Ave, which is considered an attractive location due to it being heavily trafficked.

Furthermore, the dispensary is said to carry the potential to create a delivery service for North Hollywood, Studio City, Eastern San Fernando Valley, and Hollywood Burbank.

“Signing this definitive agreement to acquire LKJ11 LLC is an exciting step for Halo’s future,” Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo, said in a statement. “Entering into the California dispensary market will add to Halo’s portfolio of manufacturing and distribution assets. We expect to replicate California operations in other territories as the Company continues to grow and develop towards verticalization.”

Halo Labs closed Friday’s session 1.35% higher at 8 cents per share.

Related Links:

Halo Labs Enters Canadian Market With Acquisition Of KushBar's Retail Cannabis Operations

Halo Labs Signs Letter Of Intent To Purchase Canmart Limited In UK Medical Cannabis Play

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEEF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
10 Cannabis Leaders Discuss Latest Innovations At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 25, 2020
Every OTC Markets Company That Will Be At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Next Week
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.69
0.2352
+ 2.49%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$302.29
6.05
+ 2.04%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$14.09
0.2001
+ 1.44%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.51
0.0087
+ 0.16%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga