Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 28, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 29, 2020 9:05am   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 28, 2020

Gainers

  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares gained 13.8%, closing at $5.69
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 9.28%, to close at $5.30
  • Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares rose 6.34%, closing at $0.40
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares gained 10.37%, to close at $2.25
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares increased by 11.49%, to close at $5.53
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 3.85%, to close at $3.64
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) increased by 4.52%, closing at $2.31

Losers

  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (AMEX: XXII) shares tumbled by 10.74%, to $0.74
  • Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares dropped by 10.29%, closing at $0.16
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares fell 8.69%, to close at $0.33
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 7.23%, to close at $1.09
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 7.18%, to close at $1.34
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares tumbled by 5.39%, to close at $0.66
  • The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMB) shares fell 4.41%, to close at $105.95
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.33%, to $91.81
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

