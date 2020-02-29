Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 28, 2020
Gainers
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares gained 13.8%, closing at $5.69
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares increased by 9.28%, to close at $5.30
- Liberty Health Sciences (OTC: LHSIF) shares rose 6.34%, closing at $0.40
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares gained 10.37%, to close at $2.25
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares increased by 11.49%, to close at $5.53
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 3.85%, to close at $3.64
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) increased by 4.52%, closing at $2.31
Losers
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (AMEX: XXII) shares tumbled by 10.74%, to $0.74
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC: HERTF) shares dropped by 10.29%, closing at $0.16
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares fell 8.69%, to close at $0.33
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 7.23%, to close at $1.09
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 7.18%, to close at $1.34
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares tumbled by 5.39%, to close at $0.66
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMB) shares fell 4.41%, to close at $105.95
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.33%, to $91.81
