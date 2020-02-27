Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 27, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 5:10pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 27, 2020

Gainers

  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares increased by 9.24%, closing at $8.16
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares gained 3.87%, to close at $4.29
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares increased by 1.33% to $81.44
  • Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares rose 5.45%, to $1.16
  • SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares increased by 16.35% closing at $0.20

Losers

  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 7.11%, closing at $18.41
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 8.5%, to $14.54
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares dropped by 9.74%, to close at $4.01
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 11.7%, to $8.23
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares tumbled by 14.62%, closing at $9.17
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares fell 5.75%, closing at $44.10
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares tumbled by 4.92%, closing at $58.41
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares fell 4.73%, to $7.04
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 4.64%, closing at $1.44

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ACRGF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Acreage Holdings Posts $15.8M Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Loss, Plans To Reach Positive EBITDA This Year
It's A Buyer's Market In Cannabis Stocks, But The Game Has Changed Dramatically
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Sees Power In Restructuring, Still Projects Stock Volatility
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2020
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 24, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.60
-0.56
- 5.51%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$14.19
-0.73
- 4.89%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.70
-13.91
- 4.46%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.60
-0.23
- 3.95%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga