Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 27, 2020
Gainers
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares increased by 9.24%, closing at $8.16
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares gained 3.87%, to close at $4.29
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares increased by 1.33% to $81.44
- Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares rose 5.45%, to $1.16
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares increased by 16.35% closing at $0.20
Losers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 7.11%, closing at $18.41
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 8.5%, to $14.54
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares dropped by 9.74%, to close at $4.01
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 11.7%, to $8.23
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares tumbled by 14.62%, closing at $9.17
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares fell 5.75%, closing at $44.10
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares tumbled by 4.92%, closing at $58.41
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares fell 4.73%, to $7.04
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 4.64%, closing at $1.44
