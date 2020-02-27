Rapinoe-Backed CBD Company Mendi Announces Sue Bird As Athlete Ambassador

Mendi, the athlete-built, women-owned sports recovery brand, announced Thursday that WNBA player and sports icon, Sue Bird, will be joining their Athlete Ambassador Program.

Bird joins soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe as the second sponsored athlete a part of the program.

Add this to her list of accomplishments, Bird is becoming the first high profile basketball athlete to partner with a cannabis brand. Mendi knows this partnership will legitimize their sports brand as one of the most trusted CBD recovery lines on the market. Bird's legacy in the world of basketball will help Mendi build multi-league partnerships, product feedback, R&D, and testing to become the world’s most trusted CBD sports brand.

“She is a true inspiration for all sports fans,” said Rachael Rapinoe, CEO of Mendi. “Her hard work, dedication, competitiveness, and winning mentality make her a true champion in every aspect of the word.”

Photo by Business Journal Photo, Anthony Bolante, provided by Mendi.