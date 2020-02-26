Market Overview

GrowGeneration To Acquire 'Tremendous Hydroponic Operation' Healthy Harvest

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2020 3:51pm   Comments
GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG), a chain of retail hydroponic and organic garden centers with 26 locations, announced Wednesday that the company has purchased the assets of Healthy Harvest, which GrowGeneration said is the largest hydroponic operation in the Southeast region.

With over 15,000 square feet of warehouse and retail space, Healthy Harvest is sustaining producers in Florida, Puerto Rico, Caribbean, and South America, according to ap press release.

Its owners will stay on as the director of the Southeast region and director of Latin American markets.   

"The Healthy Harvest acquisition is our first in 2020, adding an accretive $12 million in revenue to our company," GrowGeneration CEO Darren Lampert said in a statement. 

"The management team has been servicing growers of all sizes for almost 10 years and has built a tremendous hydroponic operation in South Florida."

Lampert discussed GrowGeneration's story as a public company earlier this week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach.

Posted-In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Cannabis Capital Conference Healthy Harvest hydroponicsCannabis M&A Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

