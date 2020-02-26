Market Overview

1933 Industries Hires Cannabis Entrepreneur, Former Co-CEO Of 48North VanderMarel As Advisor
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
1933 Industries Hires Cannabis Entrepreneur, Former Co-CEO Of 48North VanderMarel As Advisor

Vertically-integrated cannabis company 1933 Industries Inc. (OTC: TGIFF)(CSE:TGIF) announced Wednesday it has appointed Jeannette VanderMarel as an advisor covering the company’s business development and corporate governance sectors.

VanderMarel has a vast professional experience in the industry, as she was a Co-CEO of 48North (TSXV: NRTH), CEO of Beleave Kannabis, the co-founder of the Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF), and co-founder and president of Good & Green.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Jeannette as an Advisor to the Company," 1933 Industries' CEO Chris Rebentisch said in a statement. "As a pioneer and innovator in the cannabis industry, Jeannette's wealth of knowledge as an operator will be valuable as we continue to look for new business opportunities and growth markets in the US and Canada.

We have a unique, differentiated business model as a consumer-packaged goods company, building a competitive house of brands with integrated IP development and cultivation, extraction and manufacturing assets sustaining our value chain. Jeannette understands our differentiated approach and competitive advantages in both the THC and CBD markets.”

In addition, 1933 Industries also declared the incentive grant of 1 million stock options to its leadership team, consultants, and employees. The options are exercisable for three years with a price of 35 cents per share.

1933 Industries’ shares were trading 1.70% higher at 12 cents per share on Wednesday morning.

