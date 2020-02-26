Disruption Labs Closes $3.8M Seed Round Led By Andre Garnock

Disruption Labs, Inc., the parent company to Santé Laboratories LLC & RESET Bioscience LLC, said Wednesday it completed an oversubscribed $3.8-million seed round of investment through the sale of common stock.

Santé Labs is concentrated on Texas for farming data and analytics and one of the first ISO hemp testing labs in Texas.

The round was led by Andre Garnock/ ARJ Consulting, LLC.

"Andrew shares our vision in the future of hemp compliance," Disruption CEO Chris Barber said in a statement.

"As we move from R&D to the commercialization of our proprietary nano delivery platform, we plan to be the market leading advanced cannabinoid supplier. With our shelf stable, highly bioavailable, customizable products we enable brands to future proof for regulation, without paying a premium to the current CBD oil 'one size fits all' market."

The company has plans to use the funds generated from the round to support the expansion of its bulk production capacity and to streghten its team.

"While I believe that branding will play strongly in the THC cannabis market, this is my only hemp CBD investment, as I think it will be the science and technology that will drive this market. I think Disruption Labs is well positioned to be a leading manufacturer with its proprietary IP nano delivery platform," Garnock said in a statement.