Whole Foods Co-CEO Appointed To Cannabis Co. Board
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2020 4:08pm   Comments
Jane Technologies, a retail software company that an online cannabis marketplace, announced the appointment of Walter Robb as the company's new Retail Advisor.

Robb formerly led Whole Foods as co-CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, and will be advising Jane Technologies' executive teams on creating data-driven e-commerce experiences, developing partnerships and creating strategic mechanisms to help Jane thrive in the retail market.

"The team at Jane is looking forward to Walter Robb coming on board as an advisor. His expertise and deep understanding of retail will not only enable us to build the future of omnichannel technologies for our dispensary and brand partners, but also will help us cater to our customers nationally, providing them with an even more valuable online cannabis shopping experience," said Founder and CEO Socrates Rosenfeld.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

