Cannabics Pharma, NewCanna Strike Agreement To Research Anti-Tumor Effects Of Ancestral Colombian Strains

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC: CNBX), a cannabinoid medicine company focused on cancer and its side effects, announced it has signed an agreement with NewCanna Hub, a Colombian-based company, under which both companies agreed to cooperate in the research of the anti-tumor properties of cannabinoids profiles found in indigenous Colombian landraces, primarily focused on gastrointestinal cancers.

NewCanna Hub is a platform involved in genetic advancement, stabilization, optimization, and commercialization of cannabis cultivars. The company's research combines Hi-tech with ancient knowledge provided by Caucannabis, the oldest instituted collective of indigenous cannabis cultivators in Colombia.

NewCanna has gathered one of the world's most extensive variety of legally registered landraces and hybrid cannabis cultivars. This portfolio includes various landraces, unique to Colombia, such as Colombian Gold, Santa Marta Gold, Mango Biche, PatiMorada and Punto Rojo. Having grown indigenously for so many years, landrace cultivars didn't experience variations from plant to plant and maintain compound consistency.

The companies agreed to conduct research that will use Cannabics' High Through Put Screening facility in Israel to screen and study the anti-tumor effects of Colombian strains on different types of gastrointestinal cancers.

Santiago Londono, CEO and Founder of NewCanna Hub, said, We are excited to partner with Cannabics Pharmaceuticals to study the anti-tumor properties of original Colombian landraces. By utilizing Cannabics' platform, we will be able to unlock insights that have been thus far out of reach. We hope that by repeatedly testing and optimizing, we may be able to successfully craft proprietary cultivars which are targeted to a specific need."