Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hollister Biosciences To Purchase Venom Extracts For CA$20M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2020 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Hollister Biosciences To Purchase Venom Extracts For CA$20M

Vertically integrated cannabis branding company Hollister Biosciences Inc. (OTC: HSTRF)(CSE:HOLL) said Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to purchase Venom Extracts, a manufacturer of medical cannabis distillate and related products.

The purchase price is projected around CA$20 million, of which 70% should be paid upfront and the rest once several milestones are reached, the company said.

Venom Extracts reported non-audited financial results for the prior year, with revenue of CA$16.4 million and EBITDA of CA$2.48 million from its product line of Cannabis Concentrates, P.H.O Concentrates and Cartridges.

See Also: How Technology Can Help The Hottest Cannabis Companies Shape The Industry

"Venom has established itself as a leading extraction operation with a prominent brand in the Arizona marketplace", Carl Saling, founder and CEO of Hollister Biosciences said in a statement. "We feel this acquisition will present a great deal of opportunity for synergy between Hollister and Venom, providing avenues for both companies into the Arizona, California and additional marketplaces for cannabis products. Venom Extracts has a highly skilled and experienced management team with a track record for operational excellence. This transaction is highly accretive and represents a fundamental part of the future growth of both companies."

Mason Cave, CEO of Venom Extracts also commented on the transaction.

"We are very pleased to be entering into this transaction with Hollister," he said. "The opportunities for resource and capability sharing between the two companies are plentiful. This also represents a more expeditious avenue for us into the large and rapidly growing California marketplace.”

Posted-In: Cannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSTRF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.08
-0.0992
- 1.6%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.75
-0.07
- 0.65%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.45
-0.09
- 0.58%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$320.93
-1.49
- 0.46%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga