Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 24, 2020
Gainers
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares increased by 5.49%, closing at $1.92
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares increased by 0.9%, closing at $7.81
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares rose 19.96%, closing at $1.25
- Green Growth Brands (OTC: GCBXF) shares gained 5.51%, to close at $0.32
- CloudMD Software (OTC: PHGRF) shares rose 8.83%, closing at $0.36
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares gained 3.38%, to close at $6.58
Losers
- Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares tumbled by 15.59%, closing at $0.1
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares dropped by 12.38%, to close at $0.26
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares fell 12.06%, closing at $5.47
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 10.91%, to close at $6.37
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 10.74%, closing at $17.29
- EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares fell 10%, closing at $0.99
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares dropped by 8.85%, to close at $9.12
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell 8.27%, to close at $4.60
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 7.27%, closing at $20.3
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares dropped by 6.48%, to close at $49.27
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 6.31%, closing at $1.56
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares dropped by 5.35%, to close at $8.12
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares fell by 4.15%, closing at $20.57
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 5.43%, to close at $3.92
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell 6.04%, closing at $5.14
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 3.95%, to close at $120.72
