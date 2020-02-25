Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 24, 2020

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2020 7:13am   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Feb. 24, 2020

Gainers

  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares increased by 5.49%, closing at $1.92
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares increased by 0.9%, closing at $7.81
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) shares rose 19.96%, closing at $1.25
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GCBXF) shares gained 5.51%, to close at $0.32
  • CloudMD Software (OTC: PHGRF) shares rose 8.83%, closing at $0.36
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares gained 3.38%, to close at $6.58

Losers

  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares tumbled by 15.59%, closing at $0.1
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) shares dropped by 12.38%, to close at $0.26
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) shares fell 12.06%, closing at $5.47
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 10.91%, to close at $6.37
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 10.74%, closing at $17.29
  • EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) shares fell 10%, closing at $0.99
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares dropped by 8.85%, to close at $9.12
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell 8.27%, to close at $4.60
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 7.27%, closing at $20.3
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares dropped by 6.48%, to close at $49.27
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 6.31%, closing at $1.56
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell by 10.74%, to close at $17.29
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares dropped by 5.35%, to close at $8.12
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares fell by 4.15%, closing at $20.57
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 5.43%, to close at $3.92
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares fell 6.04%, closing at $5.14
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 3.95%, to close at $120.72

