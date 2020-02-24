Headset Reaches British Columbia With Intelligence Tool, Insights

Cannabis-focused data analytics company Headset announced Monday it will launch its intelligence tool, Headset Insights, in British Columbia.

In 2019, the company launched Headset Insights in Alberta, which means the new launch is the company’s second Canadian retail-derived market read calculated on the accumulated point of sale data.

Headset plans to offer cannabis companies comprehensive data from the cannabis market in British Columbia, which will allow them to figure out the best strategies and opportunities in the province.

"We're excited to see what the incoming data has to show us. With the new B.C. data alongside Alberta data, there is a wealth of information just waiting to be uncovered and analyzed for the Canadian cannabis market," Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset said in a statement.

"This is a phenomenal opportunity for companies to better grasp how to move forward with their businesses in Canada for optimal growth. For example, we can already see which product category each province has an affinity towards. This type of information is crucial to building out business strategy - and that's just surface-level data."

Rishi Malkani, Deloitte Canada's Cannabis practice leader, also commented on Headset’s expansion to British Columbia.

"This expansion of data within the Canadian market will be extremely beneficial for our clients.We are pleased our strategic alliance will bring everyone in the industry one step closer to making more informed business decisions to propel the success of cannabis forward," he said.