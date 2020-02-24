North Bud Farms Hires Jeffrey Stoss As Chief Financial Officer

North Bud Farms Inc. (OTC: NOBDF)(CSE:NBUD) said Monday it has hired Jeffrey Stoss as the new chief financial officer of the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff to our dynamic team as NORTHBUD is at an exciting time in its development,” Sean Homuth, CEO of North Bud Farms said in a statement. “Jeff brings specialty experience in accounting and finance having worked with and advised many public companies over the years in both Canada and the United States. His leadership and expertise will be essential in executing our strategic plan and taking the Company to its next level of growth.”

Stoss is a co-founder and COO of a financial services company, Positive Venture Group Inc., and has more than 17 years of professional experience in finances.

In addition, North Bud announced its board of directors has authorized the grant of 361,000 restricted share units to specific directors and consultants of the company. Each holder of one vested RSU has the right to obtain one common share of the company upon delivery of an exercise notice.

North Bud closed Friday's session at 15 cents per share.