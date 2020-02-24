Market Overview

Canntab Obtains Health Canada Cannabis Research License
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Canntab Therapeutics Limited (OTC: CTABF)(CSE: PILL.CN), a Canadian company known for its solid oral dose formulations of cannabis with a line of cannabinoid and terpenoid blends, said Monday it has obtained Health Canada cannabis research license for operations at its Markham Ontario Facility.

Upon attaining two more licenses from Health Canada, Standard Processing License, and Sale for Medical Purposes License Canntab plans to manufacture several hard pill oral delivery formulations. With new licenses, it will be enabled to submit Notice of New Cannabis Products to Health Canada.

"Our Cannabis Research Licence will allow us to be prepared for when we receive our Standard Processing Licence and Sale for Medical Purposes Licence, which we expect to receive shortly, by allowing us to do research and testing. Once we obtain our Standard Processing Licence and Sale for Medical Purposes Licence, we will have products ready for distribution and sale,” Jeff Renwick, co-founder and CEO of Canntab said in a statement.

"Our facility is fully built-out and we are excited to prepare our final formulations for submission. We are equally excited with the prospect of continuing research and development in full force at our Markham facility, beginning with our proprietary Oral Dissolvable Tablet formulations which enter through the buccal cavity in the patient's mouth."

Posted-In: Health CanadaCannabis News Markets

