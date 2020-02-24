iAnthus Will Open Its First Northeast Be. Store On Staten Island

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF)(CSE:IAN) announced Monday it will open its first Northeast Be. retail store on Staten Island on March 11.

The new store that covers a space of 3,850 square foot will be the only registered organization in the borough of Staten Island, and the big opening ceremony is arranged for March 26.

"We are thrilled to debut our new Be. retail brand for the patients of Staten Island, who have long been underserved by the legal cannabis market," Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus said in a statement. "Bringing safe, tested, quality cannabis and excellent customer service to the medical cannabis patients in New York is our top priority and we look forward to serving the great people of Staten Island with Be. our new, exciting retail concept."

At the moment, iAnthus runs two medical dispensaries in the state of New York under the brand called Citiva; one is located in Wappingers Falls, and the other in Brooklyn. The company has plans to rebrand its stores, starting with the one located in Wappingers Fall, which will be rebranded as Be. It has also announced its fourth store in the state of New York will be based in Ithaca.

iAnthus closed Friday’s session 4.7% lower at $1.21 per share.

