Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former US Surgeon General Richard Carmona Discusses His Involvement In CBD Company
Benzinga Cannabis  
February 22, 2020 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Former US Surgeon General Richard Carmona Discusses His Involvement In CBD Company

By Natan Ponieman and Javier Hasse.

Last July, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona joined Kadenwood’s advisory board. Kadenwood is a privately-held lifestyle company that produces and manufactures CBD products.

Dr. Carmona, who served as the country’s 17th Surgeon General from 2002 to 2006 under President George W. Bush, discussed with Benzinga his involvement with Kadenwood.

Taking CBD Seriously

“I received many calls from CBD companies to be an advisor or join a board. Kadenwood was the only group willing to adhere to my requirements in this fragmented market, largely driven by anecdotes and little science,” he said.

Carmona’s requirements were simple, yet strict:

  • Never sell to children.
  • Engage the FDA and other regulatory agencies with appropriate regulations to protect the public.
  • Never provide false or non-scientific information to the public.
  • Engage in research to define the CBD space and the preventive and therapeutic indications for CBD, as well as identify risks or potential harm.
  • Strive to educate the public as more scientific information becomes available.

The doctor told us that he has not yet supported cannabis legalization since there is far too much still unknown about its recreational and therapeutic use.

“That is not to say there may be appropriate indications, but the science is still evolving," he said. "However, we do know of some scientifically derived deleterious short and long term effects of cannabis.”

Although Carmona has not discussed these topics with current Surgeon General Jerome Adams, he believes that for public safety, the Federal Government needs to become involved to ensure purity from seed to feed, as well as to clearly define therapeutic uses and potential harm.

Carmona concluded by highlighting the irony behind the current federal law, in his words “not fully thought out”, which only allows for hemp-derived CBD and not marijuana-derived CBD.

"CBD, when purified appropriately, is identical from both sources," he said, stating his disagreement with the fact that it’s considered a crime when the same identical compound is derived from marijuana.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.45
-0.2899
- 1.73%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.54
-0.1057
- 1.59%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$333.45
-3.54
- 1.05%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.30
-0.0966
- 0.85%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga