Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Glass House Group Announces Completion Of Greenhouse Expansion, Now Boasting 505K Sq. Ft. Of Grows
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Glass House Group Announces Completion Of Greenhouse Expansion, Now Boasting 505K Sq. Ft. Of Grows

Glass House Group, a California-based vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company, announced it has completed its 355,000 square feet greenhouse expansion, bringing the company’s total greenhouse capacity to 505,000 square feet.

The new facility adds capacity to Glass House Group’s preexisting 150,000 square feet greenhouse facility in Santa Barbara. The company also operates 9,600 acres of outdoor hemp cultivation, under a joint venture with Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI); 22,000 square feet of cannabis manufacturing and production capabilities – with zero percent local tax in the city of Lompoc; and 9,000 square feet of indoor cultivation of top-shelf flower and distribution capabilities in Los Angeles.

“California is not for the faint of heart, but the reality is that this market is the best market on the planet, there is huge upside here,” said Glass House Group CEO Kyle Kazan. “We managed to navigate every hurdle thrown at the cannabis industry, and have done so while growing our business with half a million square feet of greenhouse cultivation, awesome brands like Bella Thorne’s Forbidden Flowers, F/ELD and Legion of Bloom and no debt on our books.”

Check out the greenhouses here.

Photo courtesy of Glass House Group.

Posted-In: Bella Thorne Glass House GroupCannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CDZI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.55
-0.0928
- 1.4%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.51
-0.23
- 1.37%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$334.47
-2.52
- 0.75%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.37
-0.0303
- 0.27%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga