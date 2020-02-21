Glass House Group Announces Completion Of Greenhouse Expansion, Now Boasting 505K Sq. Ft. Of Grows

Glass House Group, a California-based vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company, announced it has completed its 355,000 square feet greenhouse expansion, bringing the company’s total greenhouse capacity to 505,000 square feet.

The new facility adds capacity to Glass House Group’s preexisting 150,000 square feet greenhouse facility in Santa Barbara. The company also operates 9,600 acres of outdoor hemp cultivation, under a joint venture with Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI); 22,000 square feet of cannabis manufacturing and production capabilities – with zero percent local tax in the city of Lompoc; and 9,000 square feet of indoor cultivation of top-shelf flower and distribution capabilities in Los Angeles.

“California is not for the faint of heart, but the reality is that this market is the best market on the planet, there is huge upside here,” said Glass House Group CEO Kyle Kazan. “We managed to navigate every hurdle thrown at the cannabis industry, and have done so while growing our business with half a million square feet of greenhouse cultivation, awesome brands like Bella Thorne’s Forbidden Flowers, F/ELD and Legion of Bloom and no debt on our books.”

Check out the greenhouses here.

Photo courtesy of Glass House Group.