High Times Gets FINRA Clearance To List Stock On Public Markets

Hightimes Holding Corp., the parent company to High Times Magazine, Dope Magazine, the High Times Cannabis Cups and more, announced Friday it has received clearance from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to list on the public markets.

The news comes just weeks after High Times announced plans to enter the cannabis retail markets, moving the traditional media and events company into a more directly plant-touching business model.

Hightimes Holding Corp. also announced its intention to keep its Reg. A+ IPO open to the public until the listing date, which will be announced in the coming weeks. The Reg. A+ Campaign has already generated more than 23,000 shareholders for the brand pre-listing.

"We're moments away from culminating one of the most successful Reg. A+ campaigns in history - and not just in Cannabis, that's across industries. Between our new executive team, the coming retail stores, and our plans to take the brand into new opportunities, we're extremely excited for the future,” Adam Levin, High Times’ executive chairman told Benzinga.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.