Combined Co. Formed By Terra Tech And OneQor Pharma Named Onyx Group
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2020 12:15pm   Comments
Terra Tech Corp (OTC: TRTC) and OneQor Pharmaceuticals successfully completed their merger this week.

Terra Tech Corp (OTC: TRTC) and OneQor Pharmaceuticals successfully completed their merger this week.

The combined company is changing its name to Onyx Group Holdings and expects to trade on the OTC Market under a new ticker symbol to be announced soon. Matthew Morgan will be CEO of the combined company and will join the Board of Directors and Derek Peterson will remain Chairman of the Board.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this merger coming together between Terra Tech and OneQor,” Morgan told Benzinga.”We will now have a new identity as Onyx Group Holdings Inc. which will be running two separate unique verticals in THC and CBD. With the ever-changing landscape in the cannabis verticals, we feel this was the best methodology to have the versatility and flexibility to execute quickly in an efficient manner. As a company, we feel this is the best strategy to maximize our value for the long term success of this organization.”

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

