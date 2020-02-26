Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

These Were The 50 Best-Performing Companies On The OTCQX Market In 2019
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 26, 2020 10:58am   Comments
Share:
These Were The 50 Best-Performing Companies On The OTCQX Market In 2019

Each year, OTC Markets releases its OTCQX Best 50, an annual ranking of the top 50 companies on its top market tier, OTCQX. The list is based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth.

2019’s top performer is Canadian silver mining company New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCQX: NUPMF), whose shares rose 313% last year. Much of that rise occurred in the final 10 weeks of the year, as shares rose 96% from Sept. 24 to the end of the year.

Following New Pacific Metals is Canadian gold miner Lion One Metals Ltd. (OTCQX: LOMLF), whose shares rose 298% last year. Both companies ended 2019 at or near all-time highs and proceeded to make new highs in January 2020.

Interestingly, each of the top eight companies on the 2020 list—and 23 of the 50 overall—are in the mining and resource industries, making it the most-represented industry on the list. Ten regional and community banks made the cut, including Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB) and Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc (OTCQX: MNMB), as did two cryptocurrency securities, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX: ETCG), which returned 106% and 7.5% respectively in 2019.

Six companies from last year's ranking remained on the list: Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY; AAUKF), Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB), K92 Mining Inc (OTCQX: KNTNF), and Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCQX: TGCDF), Experian plc (OTCQX: EXPGY; EXPGF), and JBS S.A. (OTCQX: JBSAY).

JBS and Experian were among the group of large-cap international names that made the list. That group also includes Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF) and Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY), which returned 96% and 61% respectively last year.

According to OTC Markets, the 2020 OTCQX Best 50 companies returned an average of 91% last year on total dollar volume of $13.7 billion.

"The OTCQX Best Market offers the most efficient trading for established, investor-friendly U.S. and international companies that are looking to grow their businesses and increase their exposure to U.S. investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets EVP, Corporate Services. "This year's roster of industry leaders demonstrates the breadth, depth and diversity of companies represented on OTCQX."

In order to be eligible, companies were required to end the year trading on OTCQX, have a 2019 closing share price of at least $0.25, trade at least $500,000 in dollar volume for the year, and not be a "penny stock" as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Below is the full 2020 OTCQX Best 50 list:

Rank

Company

Symbol

1

New Pacific Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: NUPMF)

2

Lion One Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: LOMLF)

3

K92 Mining Inc

(OTCQX: KNTNF)

4

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQX: IMPUY)

5

Continental Gold Inc

(OTCQX: CGOOF)

6

Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: TPRFF)

7

Alkane Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: ALKEF)

8

PJSC Rostelecom

(OTCQX: ROSYY)

9

Medicine Man Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: MDCL)

10

Century Next Financial Corp

(OTCQX: CTUY)

11

Nighthawk Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: MIMZF)

12

Balmoral Resources Ltd

(OTCQX: BALMF)

13

Crexendo, Inc.

(OTCQX: CXDO)

14

Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd.

(OTCQX: FLYLF)

15

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

(OTCQX: FSUGY; FSUMF)

16

Marathon Gold Corp

(OTCQX: MGDPF)

17

ASM International N.V.

(OTCQX: ASMIY)

18

H2O Innovation Inc.

(OTCQX: HEOFF)

19

Leagold Mining Corporation

(OTCQX: LMCNF)

20

JBS S.A.

(OTCQX: JBSAY)

21

Denmark Bancshares, Inc.

(OTCQX: DMKBA)

22

Integra Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: IRRZF)

23

Community Bancorp of Santa Maria

(OTCQX: CYSM)

24

Skeena Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: SKREF)

25

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp.

(OTCQX: ONVC)

26

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

(OTCQX: OLNCF)

27

Tix Corporation

(OTCQX: TIXC)

28

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

(OTCQX: ETCG)

29

Chesapeake Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: CHPGF)

30

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(OTCQX: WPTIF)

31

Royal DSM NV

(OTCQX: RDSMY)

32

Teranga Gold Corporation

(OTCQX: TGCDF)

33

Minco Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: MISVF)

34

Coral Gold Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: CLHRF)

35

GoldMining Inc.

(OTCQX: GLDLF)

36

Metso Corporation

(OTCQX: MXCYY)

37

Air Canada

(OTCQX: ACDVF)

38

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

(OTCQX: GBTC)

39

BNCCORP, INC.

(OTCQX: BNCC)

40

C&C Group Plc

(OTCQX: CCGGY)

41

Isabella Bank Corp.

(OTCQX: ISBA)

42

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

(OTCQX: TYCB)

43

Consumers Bancorp, Inc.

(OTCQX: CBKM)

44

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V.

(OTCQX: GBOOY; GBOOF)

45

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

(OTCQX: IVPAF)

46

Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc.

(OTCQX: MNMB)

47

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(OTCQX: FMCB)

48

Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

(OTCQX: KTHN)

49

Anglo American plc

(OTCQX: NGLOY; AAUKF)

50

Experian plc

(OTCQX: EXPGY; EXPGF)

 

Posted-In: Cannabis Cryptocurrency News Emerging Markets Eurozone Movers & Shakers Global Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALKEF + ACDVF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$317.64
5.0475
+ 1.61%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.15
0.12
+ 0.8%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.33
-0.022
- 0.21%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.92
-0.0114
- 0.19%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga