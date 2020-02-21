Every OTC Markets Company That Will Be At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Next Week

We’re only days away from the sixth Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the premier gathering of leading executives, investors, entrepreneurs, and influencers across the cannabis industry.

The two-day event will be packed with expert panels, investor presentations, and networking sessions. Among the topics to be discussed are panels on Alternative Methods For Growing Your Business, Cannabis Tech: The Hottest Companies Impacting the Industry, and Attracting Consumers: Solutions to Winning Medical & Recreational Clients.

"At the Cannabis Capital Conference, each attendee has the opportunity to interact with all types of investors and partners who can help them build their businesses,” said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga. “It is awesome hearing all the success stories of companies that attended in the past. I know this will be the biggest and best one yet.”

Over 60 public and private companies will have a presence at the conference. Below is a list of the companies that trade on OTC Markets who will be there:

4Front Ventures Corp (OTCQX: FFNTF)

Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX: AVCNF)

Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF)

Halo labs (OTCQX: AGEEF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQX: ITHUF)

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)

Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PLNHF)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: TCNNF)

urban-gro (OTCQX: UGRO)

The Valens Company (OTCQX: VLNCF)

Abacus Health Products (OTCQB: ABAHF)

Body and Mind Inc. (OTCQB: BMMJ)

Elev8 Brands, Inc (OTCQB: VATE)

Calyx Ventures Inc. (PINK: CLYXF)

Driven (PINK: DRVD)

SLANG Worldwide Inc (PINK: SLGWF)

Notable Speakers and Attendees

Charlie Bachtell, CEO & Co-Founder, Cresco Labs (OTCQX: CRLBF)

Alan Brochstein, Founder, 420 Investor

Jim Cacioppo, Founder, CEO & Chairman, Jushi (OTCQX: JUSHF)

Justin Dye, CEO & Chairman, Medicine Man Technologies (OTCQX: MDCL)

Robert Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Planet 13 (OTCQX: PLNHF)

Everett Knight, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, The Valens Company (OTCQX: VLNCF)

Kris Krane, President, 4Front (OTCQX: FFNTF)

Peter Miller, CEO, SLANG Worldwide

Michael Mills, President & Interim CEO, Body and Mind

Brad Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, urban-gro, Inc. (OTCQX: UGRO)

Rachel Nussbaum, Vice President Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group

Kim Rivers, CEO, Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF)

Christian Schenk, CEO, Driven Deliveries

Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder, Halo Labs (OTCQX: AGEEF)

Beth Stavola, CSO & Director, iAnthus (OTCQX: ITHUF)

Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care (OTCQX: CCHWF)

Click here to see the full agenda. For more information or to register for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, click here.