Trump Wants Cannabis To Remain Federally Illegal, Campaign Official Says
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 21, 2020 10:11am   Comments
Trump Wants Cannabis To Remain Federally Illegal, Campaign Official Says

If President Donald Trump is reelected this year, chances are cannabis will remain federally illegal.

“I think the president has been pretty clear on his views on marijuana at the federal level. I know many states have taken a different path,” Mark Lotter, Trump’s director of strategic communications, said in a new interview conducted by Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS-TV.

One of the main drivers of Trump's cannabis policy is the perspective of parents, Lotter said. 

 “I think what the president is looking at is looking at this from a standpoint of a parent of a young person to make sure that we keep our kids away from drugs,” he said. 

“They need to be kept illegal that is the federal policy. If he changes that obviously, that would be something that I wouldn’t want to get out in front of him on that."

Posted-In: Donald Trump KLAS-TVCannabis News Politics Markets Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

