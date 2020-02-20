SOL Global's CannCure And Goldstream To Sign Business Combination Agreement

SOL Global Investments Corp (OTC: SOLCF) and Goldstream Minerals Inc (NEX:GSX.H) recently announced that Goldstream and CannCure Investments Inc, a portfolio company of SOL Global, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement which, subject to certain conditions will result in a reverse takeover of Goldstream by CannCure.

The resulting issuer from the Proposed Transaction will sustain the business of CannCure as a U.S. multi-state cannabis company. Brady Cobb will step down as CEO and a director of SOL Global will lead the new MSO. Closing of the proposed transaction is anticipated to happen in April.

The combination agreement includes a number of other conditions, including but not limited to: