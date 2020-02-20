SOL Global's CannCure And Goldstream To Sign Business Combination Agreement
SOL Global Investments Corp (OTC: SOLCF) and Goldstream Minerals Inc (NEX:GSX.H) recently announced that Goldstream and CannCure Investments Inc, a portfolio company of SOL Global, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement which, subject to certain conditions will result in a reverse takeover of Goldstream by CannCure.
The resulting issuer from the Proposed Transaction will sustain the business of CannCure as a U.S. multi-state cannabis company. Brady Cobb will step down as CEO and a director of SOL Global will lead the new MSO. Closing of the proposed transaction is anticipated to happen in April.
The combination agreement includes a number of other conditions, including but not limited to:
- the consolidation of Goldstream’s common shares on a 23.3053:1 basis, the issuance of post-Consolidation Goldstream common shares to holders of CannCure common shares on a 1:1 basis;
- The continuance of Goldstream into the province of British Columbia;
- The entering into of lock-up agreements by certain CannCure shareholders, officers and directors;
- CannCure obtaining a $15 million construction loan from an arm’s length third party lender or completing an alternative financing to ensure sufficient funding for the MSO operations following closing;
- The approvals of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Proposed Transaction, including, without limitation, approval from the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use; and
- Ather closing conditions customary to transactions of the nature of the Proposed Transaction.
CannCure Investments goldstream minerals inc SOL Global Investments Corp
