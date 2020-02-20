30-Year Industry Veteran From Constellation Brands Joins Cannabis Wine Maker House Of Saka

The cannabis infused beverage sector announced another major talent acquisition this week, adding beverage industry experience to one of the fastest growing areas in the cannabis and consumer goods world.

Sue Bachorski joined House of Saka, producer of alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages made from grapes sourced throughout Napa Valley, California, as chief operating officer and director of finance.

Prior to joining House of Saka, Bachorski spent almost 30 years as a senior executive operating in the global alcohol beverage industry, working for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), overseeing a department that supported 24 wine and spirits production locations in 5 countries. Before that, Bachorski was SVP and CFO at Pacific Wine Partners.

Bachorski will oversee operations, logistics and finance for the company as it expands its portfolio of products, as well as the expansion into additional markets nationwide.

“With the addition of Sue to the House of Saka C-suite, the brand plans to accelerate its product portfolio and national footprint,” said Tracey Mason, co-founder and CEO of House of Saka. “The level of knowledge, experience and existing relationships that she brings to us provides an incredible competitive advantage to our growing team and business strategy. We could not be more excited to have Sue as a core part of our team moving forward.”

“After decades working with some of the most recognized wine, beer and spirit brands in the world, I am looking forward to applying that seasoned skillset to this industry,” said Bachorski. “The impact that cannabis beverages are having on the alcohol industry at this early stage, as well as the investment it is attracting, is a major indication that this category has a significant future. The decision to join the House of Saka team was an easy one. The team is full of talented and powerful women and the brand itself is beautiful”

“A company’s achievements, health, and success are a direct reflection of the team behind it. Having Sue join our brand is gamechanger, ” said Cynthia Salarizadeh, founder and President of House of Saka.“Her addition to our team is not only important for our brand, but her work in the infused beverage category will have a positive impact overall.”